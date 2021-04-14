Missing Pig Found On Westside Of The Lake

Another Pig is lost at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Officials with the Sunrise Beach Police Department say this piggy was found wandering around highway 5 near Deepwater Inn.

Deputies were able to capture the large black pig and it’s currently being cared for at the Ozark Kat and K9 Shelter.

Officials say if you are the owner or may know who the owner is, contact the shelter immediately at 573-374-2629.

Last year another pig got loose in the Kaiser area and KRMS was able to help re-unite the piggy with its owner.