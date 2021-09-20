Missing Pulaski County Swimmer Found Dead In The River

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the search for a missing swimmer is over after a body was found Sunday.

Investigators say they found human remains a couple hundred yards away from the Highway 17 bridge over the Gasconade River near Waynesville.

The ‘Patrol is not releasing details about the person, but we do know the person from Stockbridge, Georgia was last seen sitting on shore in the same area around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along more details when possible.