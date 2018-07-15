Missing Subject Along Niangua River Found Bruised But Safe

A search which started just before midnight Friday night for a missing person along the Niangua River, between Whistle Road and Old Morgan Road, comes to a happy ending. The Southwest Fire District says the initial search was called off around 4am on Saturday before picking back up after sunrise. Shortly before 10:30 Saturday morning, the unidentified subject was found when he met up with searchers after staying overnight in the area of Mother Nature’s Retreat after his raft hit a root in the river. The subject was described as bruised from the incident but, otherwise, apparently okay. Assisting Southwest Fire in the search were personnel from the Mid County Fire District and the highway patrol.