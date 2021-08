An Illinois man is dead after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Water division, 21-year-old Sean Jouglard of Waterloo, was swimming near the 20-mile marker of the main channel on Sunday evening.

Investigators say he was not wearing a life jacket when we left his 2008 Monterey Boat and he never resurfaced.

Divers from the Highway Patrol and the Sunrise Beach Fire District recovered Jouglard’s body on Monday.