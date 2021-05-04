Missouri 101st General Assembly Must Finish The 2022 State Budget By Friday

State lawmakers have until Friday to turn in Missouri’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget.

It’s due by 6 pm to the desk of Governor Mike Parson.

“Obviously being in the Minority, we play a lot more defense, but we’re ready to work with the Majority” says Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, a Democrat from Kansas City.

In addition to the operating budget, Medicaid expansion is another topic being discussed.

But one lawmaker says money’s always going into Medicaid without the expansion.

“We’ve added a considerable amount of money to the Medicaid budget, without the expansion” says Republican State Senator Dan Hegeman.

We’re now less than two weeks away from the end of the first regular session of the 101st General Assembly.