With gun control legislation continuing to be a daily topic in the mainstream media, WalletHub.com has released its list of states which are the most dependent on the gun industry.

The report took 16 key metrics into account including the number of firearms industry jobs per capita, gun sales per one-thousand residents and gun ownership rate.

How does the Show-Me State rank…? According to the WalletHub report, Missouri is the 9th most dependent state on the arms and ammunitions industry, both, directly for jobs and political contributions.

Among the individual metrics, Missouri ranked from 10th for gun ownership to 30th for average wages and benefits within the firearms industry.

Overall, Idaho was identified as the most dependent state while Rhode Island was ranked as the least dependent state on the firearms industry.

***More details:

Missouri ’s Dependence on the Gun Industry (1=Most Dependent; 25=Avg.)

10 th – Gun Ownership Rate

– Gun Ownership Rate 21 st – Firearms-Industry Jobs per Capita

– Firearms-Industry Jobs per Capita 30 th – Avg. Firearms-Industry Wages & Benefits

– Avg. Firearms-Industry Wages & Benefits 22 nd – Total Firearms-Industry Output per Capita

– Total Firearms-Industry Output per Capita 23 rd – Total Taxes Paid by Firearms Industry per Capita

– Total Taxes Paid by Firearms Industry per Capita 22 nd – NICS Background Checks per Capita

– NICS Background Checks per Capita 13 th – Gun-Control Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

– Gun-Control Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita 14th – Gun-Rights Contributions to Congressional Members per Capita

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/ states-most-dependent-on-the- gun-industry/18719/