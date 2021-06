A federal appeals court is stopping Missouri from stopping abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The sweeping state legislation would also prevent abortions because a fetus has Down Syndrome.

The ruling came down Wednesday from the 8th U-S Circuit Court of Appeals after a lawsuit was filed by Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt says Wednesday’s ruling sets the stage for a review by the U-S Supreme Court.