Missouri Among Best in Nation at Finding Jobs for Veterans

Missouri is among the best in the country at finding jobs for veterans. According to data from the Jobs for Veterans State Grant Program, Missouri is one of only five states to quickly and successfully find work for at least two-thirds of its participating veterans. The guidelines set up by the U.S. Department of Labor set a target for all states to place 58 ½ percent of program participants within one fiscal quarter. Twenty-three states and territories failed to reach that threshold.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.