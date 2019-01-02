Missouri Among Worst in Nation in Spending for Tobacco Use Prevention

When it comes to stopping smoking, Missouri is not getting the most bang for their buck. According to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and the American Heart Association, Missouri ranks next to last in terms of the percentage of available money actually spent on tobacco use prevention. Only Kansas is worse. The state received $259 million in taxes from tobacco companies last year, but allocated only $48,500 for tobacco prevention. That’s only a fraction of the $72 million recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.