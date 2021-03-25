Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Announces Run For Senate Seat Held By Roy Blunt In 2022

There may be a front-runner to replace Republican Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt next year.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday he’ll be running for the U-S Senate in 2022 and the announcement comes after Blunt decided not to run for re-election.

“I am proud to announce that I am running for U.S. Senate, where I will continue the fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history” said Schmitt via Twitter.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has also announced he’ll run for the U-S Senate seat held by Blunt for the last ten years.

Other high-profile Republicans, like Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, have bowed out of the race.