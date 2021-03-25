News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Announces Run For Senate Seat Held By Roy Blunt In 2022

By

There may be a front-runner to replace Republican Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt next year.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday he’ll be running for the U-S Senate in 2022 and the announcement comes after Blunt decided not to run for re-election.

I am proud to announce that I am running for U.S. Senate, where I will continue the fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history” said Schmitt via Twitter.

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has also announced he’ll run for the U-S Senate seat held by Blunt for the last ten years.

Other high-profile Republicans, like Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, have bowed out of the race.

Filed Under: Local News, Politics, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com