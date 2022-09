Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined 10 other states pledging to support former President Donald Trump’s legal battle against the federal government surrounding documents seized from his Mar-A-Lago estate.

A brief filed Tuesday by 11 states in a federal appeals court backs Trump’s effort to appoint a “special master” to oversee the case.

It also opposes the Department of Justice’s attempt to use documents identified as classified as part of its criminal probe.