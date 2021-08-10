News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri Bicentennial & Best Dam Birthday Bash Fireworks Show Happens Tonight

By

Celebrations will be plenty across the Lake of the Ozarks today.

The show me state is celebrating 200 years in existence and coinciding with that, the Lake area is throwing a celebration for the 90th anniversary of the Bagnell Dam as well.

“We have the largest Fireworks display the Lake has ever seen happening tonight. It’s spread throughout the lake area with 6 different locations on the water” says Director of the Convention and Visitor Bureau Heather Brown.

She tells KRMS News the fireworks display isn’t the only event taken place “There is still a lot happening. We have the big Art Festival taking place all week…people are coming from all over the nation to participate. Plus we have concerts at the Ozarks Amphitheater this week and we have the Hot Summer Nights this weekend as well, which will be dedicating it’s show to the Bagnell Dam’s 90th anniversary.”

Brown says the fireworks displays will begin at 9:45PM, with music from Missouri Based Artists, synced up to the display being played on our sister station, 935 ROCKS as well as our country station, Classic Country 104.9 “We did the show on Tuesday because it is the actual Missouri Bicentennial holiday, plus this is a lot for our locals and people who quite often aren’t able to watch these events because they work on the weekends.”

See the map below for locations:

BDBB2021-FireworksMap-7-26-21

 

