Missouri Bicentennial Service Challenge Offered By MO Service Commission

Missouri Community Service Commission announces Bicentennial Community Service Challenge

Jefferson City – Today the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) announced the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge. The Challenge encourages Missourians to volunteer for 200 hours this year in honor of the state’s 200th year of statehood. Those who complete the Challenge will receive a certificate for their service during Missouri’s bicentennial year.

“Through the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge, we’re observing this historic year for our state while recognizing the many Missourians who serve,” said Scott McFarland, Executive Director of Missouri Community Service Commission. “Volunteerism has played a key role in Missouri’s rich history, and it’s also vital in building a strong and prosperous future.”

According to AmeriCorps, more than 1.5 million Missourians volunteer each year, totaling more than 130 million hours of service. These hours are estimated to be worth billions of dollars in value for Missouri communities. Service projects can range from tutoring to disaster relief and more.

“Missouri’s bicentennial is an opportunity to celebrate what makes our state great,” said Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, Co-Chair of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission. “The Bicentennial Community Service Challenge is a productive way to mark this milestone by joining the countless Missourians who volunteer their time to improve our communities.”

Missourians who wish to take part in the Bicentennial Community Service Challenge can download a volunteer form to track their progress throughout the year. Completed forms are due by December 31, 2021, to be eligible for a certificate. Details on the challenge, including service opportunities, are available at ShowMeService.org.