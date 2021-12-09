The Missouri Corn Growers Association is speaking out against proposed bio-fuel blending volumes announced, on Tuesday, by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Association President Jay Schutte, of Benton City, says the requirements send a mixed bag by enforcing federal law while simultaneously undercutting the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard by lowering 2021 and finalized 2020 blending levels.

The Corn Growers Association also says the reduction of low carbon renewable fuel requirements when climate solutions are at the forefront of the Biden-Harris administration is counter-productive and costly to our national security, the economy and the environment.

***Additional info:

corn -based ethanol for 2022. The proposed volumes also include 12.5 billion gallons of conventional biofuels for 2020, typically comprised of corn -based ethanol. The proposed 2021 volumes include 13.32 billion gallons of conventional biofuels, despite federal law requiring 15 billion gallons of conventional biofuels by 2015. Lastly, EPA is proposing to deny 65 pending RFS refinery waiver petitions. (JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)–The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today released delayed proposed biofuel blending volumes under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The agency proposed biofuel blending requirements, allowing for 15 billion gallons of

The Missouri Corn Growers Association (MCGA) President Jay Schutte of Benton City, Mo., released the following statement:

“Today EPA and the Biden-Harris Administration delivered a mixed bag to corn farmers. While enforcing the federal law as intended by Congress for 2022, the agency simultaneously undercut the integrity of the RFS by retroactively lowering 2021 and 2020 blending levels for corn -based ethanol. Allowing EPA to reopen the finalized 2020 blending rules sets a dangerous precedent.

“The objective behind the federal RFS is to decrease our dependence on foreign oil and provide cleaner air for our country. Reducing low carbon renewable fuel requirements when climate solutions are at the forefront of this administration is counter-productive and costly to our national security, our economy, and our environment.”