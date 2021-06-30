Missouri Death Row Inmate Receives Execution Date Despite Appeal

A Missouri Death Row inmate now has an execution date.

Ernest Lee Johnson’s been on death row since 1994, convicted of killing three employees at a Casey’s convenience store in Columbia.

But the Missouri Supreme Court has now set an execution date of October 5th and 6 pm in Bonne Terre.

Johnson’s attorneys have argued that death by lethal injection would cause extreme pain due to his epilepsy.

But U-S Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal to be executed by firing squad instead.

Court records show the victims, Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs and Fred Jones were each killed with a hammer as Johnson robbed the store for drug money