There’s a split among Missouri Democratic leaders when it comes to Amendment 3 on the November Ballot which would legalize recreational marijuana.

The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee says in a Monday statement it is not taking a position on the ballot initiative because of concerns with the wording of the plan.

The committee says it generally supports legalization but says – quote – Amendment 3 “may negatively impact minorities, people of color, and low-income earning Missourians.”