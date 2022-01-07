The future of the Rock Island Corridor which will stretch across parts of the Lake Area will be the main topic of discussions during a series of informational open-house style meetings.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the meetings will include information about the development and operations of the 144-mile long trail, public safety, landowner and real estate topics, opportunities for grants and future partnerships.

The first meeting will be in the Morgan County Library in Versailles on Tuesday, January 18th, with meetings to follow on the 20th in Owensville and on the 25th in Freeburg. Each of the meetings will run from 5:30-7:00.