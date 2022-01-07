News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News

Missouri DNR Set to Discuss Rock Island Corridor

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 7, 2022 , , ,

The future of the Rock Island Corridor which will stretch across parts of the Lake Area will be the main topic of discussions during a series of informational open-house style meetings.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the meetings will include information about the development and operations of the 144-mile long trail, public safety, landowner and real estate topics, opportunities for grants and future partnerships.

The first meeting will be in the Morgan County Library in Versailles on Tuesday, January 18th, with meetings to follow on the 20th in Owensville and on the 25th in Freeburg. Each of the meetings will run from 5:30-7:00.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Boardwalk Closed for Flood Damage Repair

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Meredosia Woman Arrested for Drug Possession

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Versailles Man Faces Charges for 2021 Capitol Riot

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Warsaw Boardwalk Closed for Flood Damage Repair

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News

Meredosia Woman Arrested for Drug Possession

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Versailles Man Faces Charges for 2021 Capitol Riot

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business Local News Politics State News

Missouri DNR Set to Discuss Rock Island Corridor

Jan 7, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com