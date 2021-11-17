Missouri Driving Ranks In The Middle Of All 50 States

Where does Missouri rank when it comes to the best and worst states for driving…?

According to bankrate.com, Missouri is right in the middle of the pack coming in at number 24.

Bankrate used weighted metrics for the survey including the cost of driving, driving quality, safety and the weather.

Missouri gained the #24 ranking based on coming in at #18 for the cost of driving, #21 for the weather, #23 for driving quality and 39th for driving safety.

Ohio, Iowa and Utah are the best places to drive according to bankrate, while Maryland, Louisiana and California are the worst.