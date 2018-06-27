News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Missouri Eligible for More Opioid Money

Missouri is eligible for millions of dollars under an appropriations bill that provides $3.7 billion nationwide for assistance in fighting the opioid epidemic.  The legislation includes $200 million for enhancements in mental and behavioral health and substance use disorder services.  $476 million will be spent on what is labeled as “overdose prevention and surveillance” and a public awareness campaign.  The bill includes another $500 million for research related to opioid addiction, alternative medicines, pain management, and addiction treatment.

