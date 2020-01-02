News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri Fugitive With Lake Area Ties Arrested in Louisiana

The good times aren’t rolling in “the Big Easy” for a fugitive from Missouri, with ties to the lake area, who was corralled by the U.S. Marshal’s Office. 45-year-old Albert Bourgeois was wanted for failing to abide by a court order and failure to appear in court on a felony possession charge in Moniteau County. Bourgeois was recently taken into custody Westwego, Louisiana after his arrival, reportedly, from southern California. Bourgeois was charged in September, in Moniteau County, before posting a $25-thousand bond and going on the run, reportedly, out to California before heading to Louisiana. Bourgeois also had a non-extradictable warrant out of Florida while a second person, Julie Deweese who owns property in the Linn Creek area, also had a non-extridictable warrant in Moniteau for misdemeanor possession. Bourgeous is being held, pending other charges and extradition, in Louisiana. A small child, allegedly taken by Bourgeois on his run, was turned over to relatives in Louisiana.

