Missouri Gaming Association Opposes Expanded Video Slot Terminals

A bill to expand gaming in Missouri may be running out of time in the current legislative session, but that doesn’t mean it’s an issue that’s going away soon.

Mike Winter is the President of the Missouri Gaming Association, which is opposed to the bill. He says it undercuts the intent of the state’s voters.

The vote to approve casino gaming came in the 1990’s. As for how the state feels now, Winter says they are not willing to release the polling data they currently have.