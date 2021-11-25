Missouri Gets Failing Grade When It Comes To Safety For COVID

The Show-Me State seemingly gets a failing grade when it comes to safety during the Coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a report from wallethub.com which compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across five key metrics.

Overall, Missouri ranked 43rd across the country based on rankings of 39th for vaccination rate, 27th for positive testing rate, 24th for hospitalization rate, 36th for the death rate and 50th for the state’s transmission rate.

The District of Columbia appeared at the top of the list while Wyoming ranked last across the country.

With around 59% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and vaccination being essential for getting the economy back on track, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, along with accompanying videos and audio files.

In order to find out the safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics. Our data set includes the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

Missouri ’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

39 th – Vaccination Rate

– Vaccination Rate 27 th – Positive Testing Rate

– Positive Testing Rate 24 th – Hospitalization Rate

– Hospitalization Rate 36 th – Death Rate

– Death Rate 50th – Transmission Rate

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

