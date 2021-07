The Missouri Farm Bureau Federation says the Show Me State paid less for 4th of July cookouts than any other state in the country this year.

A cookout for ten people cost an average of $56.83 in Missouri, which falls below the national average of $59.50.

The items in the pricing range from cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, pork and beans, strawberries, potato chips and lemonade.

For dessert, ice cream and chocolate chip cookies were also factored in.