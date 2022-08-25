Experts and regular folks have long searched American soil for dinosaur fossils, but some states have more dinosaur bones than others…and a database shows that Missouri is among the states where the fewest such fossils have been found.

Of the 50 states Missouri comes in at number 40 for fossil finds.

Five states—Kentucky, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin—have no dinosaur fossils recorded by the Paleobiology Database.

Experts say they are states that were mostly below sea level during the time dinosaurs roamed the Earth, leaving little sediment to preserve fossils.

California ranks first for the most dinosaur fossil discoveries, followed by Wyoming and Montana.