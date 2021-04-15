Missouri House Committee On Redistricting To Hear Testimony From Lake Residents Today

A Missouri House committee on congressional redistricting will hear public testimony today (Thursday) from Lake Area residents who live in Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District.

Both in person and written testimony will be taken from the 24-county district, which includes all of the Lake of the Ozarks as well as Fort Leonard Wood, Columbia, Sedalia and Whiteman Air Force Base.

The committee is looking for information about the district’s characteristics, both positive and negative.

Republican Congresswoman Vicky Hartlzer currently represents that district and has done so since 2011.