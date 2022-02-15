Two bills have moved forward in the Missouri house that would provide protections to unvaccinated citizens.

The first of the bills would ensure that unvaccinated workers would still qualify for unemployment benefits should they lose their jobs for not getting the vaccine, and also allow those unvaccinated to remain on the organ transplant recipient list.

Another bill would ban employers from requiring vaccinations, with a few exceptions such as healthcare workers.

“This nonsense about comply or die from those in power, is just ridiculous,” said Republican Rep. J. Eggleston.

The bills now await a second vote for approval to move on to the senate.