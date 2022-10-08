News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri In Top 10 List Of Most Impacted States By Natural Disasters

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 7, 2022 , , ,

Coming on the heels of hurricanes Fiona and Ian, WalletHub.com has released its list of the states most impacted by Natural disasters…and Florida isn’t really near the top.

As a matter of fact, the Sunshine State ranks 9th just one spot ahead of Missouri.

The study took into account the number of climate disasters causing one-billion in damage between 1980-2022 plus the loss amount from claim disasters also causing 0ne-billion in damage per capita over the same time period.

Ranking as the top states most impacted by natural disasters are Mississippi at the top followed by Louisiana, Texas, Iowa and Alabama rounding out the top-5. Alaska and Maine are the two states least affected by natural disasters.

See the full report below:

 

With Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as much as $57 billion in damage, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.

To determine the states most impacted by natural disasters, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key metrics. Those metrics are the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita of those disasters.

Natural Disaster Impact in Missouri (1=Most, 25=Avg.):

  • 7th – Number of Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damage (1980 – 2022)
  • 15th – Loss Amount from Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damage per Capita (1980 – 2022)

For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-impacted-by-natural-disasters/111223

