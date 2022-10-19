Missouri In Top 5 Of Spikes In Homicide Rates

The Show-Me State takes two of the top-3 spots for having the biggest spikes in homicide rates for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same time period in 2021.

That’s according to WalletHub.com which identifies Kansas City as number-one and St. Louis as number-two.

Detroit was second second while New Orleans and Milwaukee were 4th and 5th respectively.

The homicide rate, overall, spiked an average of nearly 10-percent in 50 of the biggest U.S. cities for the third quarter of the year.

More details:

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2022 as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

In order to determine which cities have the biggest homicide problems, WalletHub compared 50 of the largest U.S. cities based on per capita homicides in Q3 2022 as well as per capita homicides in Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

Cities with Highest Increase in Homicide Rates 1. Kansas City, MO 6. Albuquerque, NM 2. Detroit, MI 7. Philadelphia, PA 3. St. Louis, MO 8. Norfolk, VA 4. New Orleans, LA 9. Nashville, TN 5. Milwaukee, WI 10. Oakland, CA

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on October 17, 2022.

