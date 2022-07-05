News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News State News

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

ByReporter John Rogger

Jul 4, 2022 , ,

Workers looking for a job on the Missouri Job Center’s website have been out of luck, but not because there’s not jobs.

Officials say there was a crash that took out the website and its mobile app for job seekers since Friday.

According to their report, the web vendor for the Department of Labor says they were hit by an abnormal activity, causing them to shut down a total of 35 systems.

They say the outage will affect unemployment benefits in other states, but Missouri’s unemployment insurance is not affected because it’s on a separate system.

Job Seekers will be given information about existing jobs by request through phone and the department is working on alternative options at http://jobs.missouri.gov.

Local job seekers can go to http://lakejob.com.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
State News Top Stories

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

Jul 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Department Of Revenue Enacts 5 Cent Gas Tax Exemptions

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News

Missouri Job Center Website Down Due To National Issue

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Man Injured In UTV Crash Out Of Benton County

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
State News Top Stories

Lawsuits Begin In Fatal Amtrak Crash Near Mendon Missouri

Jul 4, 2022 CBS Radio News
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Department Of Revenue Enacts 5 Cent Gas Tax Exemptions

Jul 4, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com