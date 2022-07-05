Workers looking for a job on the Missouri Job Center’s website have been out of luck, but not because there’s not jobs.

Officials say there was a crash that took out the website and its mobile app for job seekers since Friday.

According to their report, the web vendor for the Department of Labor says they were hit by an abnormal activity, causing them to shut down a total of 35 systems.

They say the outage will affect unemployment benefits in other states, but Missouri’s unemployment insurance is not affected because it’s on a separate system.

Job Seekers will be given information about existing jobs by request through phone and the department is working on alternative options at http://jobs.missouri.gov.

Local job seekers can go to http://lakejob.com.