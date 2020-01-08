Missouri Life Wins Emmy for TV Episode

An organization known for producing a magazine chronicling the state is being recognized for a television program. Missouri Life has won a Mid-America Chapter Regional Emmy for an episode in their Missouri Life TV series. The Emmy for Best Magazine Program was awarded for an episode on Lebanon that was part of their series in 2018. Missouri Life is a travel and lifestyle magazine with more paid circulation than any other Mid-Missouri magazine. Their Missouri Life TV series can be viewed at www.missourilife.com/mltv.