News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Missouri Linemen Assisting Power Crews in Florida

By Leave a Comment

Relief efforts continue in the Florida Panhandle as residents there face a long struggle before getting back to normal. Part of the struggle includes getting power restored to the hardest hit areas with hundreds of linesmen from across the country descending into the panhandle to help. Over 120 of those linesmen, according to spokesman Jim McCarty, represent the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives and, in short order, have been able to restore power to several thousand of the affected.

      NEWS-10-16-18 MO Coops in FLA - 16th October 2018

  

McCarty also says the contingency from Missouri remains in good spirits despite having to cut their ways through several areas where the roadways were blocked by downed trees and other debris. At this time, it’s not known how much longer the crew from Missouri will stay in Florida helping with the relief efforts.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!