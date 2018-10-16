Missouri Linemen Assisting Power Crews in Florida

Relief efforts continue in the Florida Panhandle as residents there face a long struggle before getting back to normal. Part of the struggle includes getting power restored to the hardest hit areas with hundreds of linesmen from across the country descending into the panhandle to help. Over 120 of those linesmen, according to spokesman Jim McCarty, represent the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives and, in short order, have been able to restore power to several thousand of the affected.

NEWS-10-16-18 MO Coops in FLA - 16th October 2018

McCarty also says the contingency from Missouri remains in good spirits despite having to cut their ways through several areas where the roadways were blocked by downed trees and other debris. At this time, it’s not known how much longer the crew from Missouri will stay in Florida helping with the relief efforts.