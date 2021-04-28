News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Missouri Looks To Join Over 20 States That Wish To Do Away With Daylight Savings Time

By

There’s a group of states that want to stop changing the clock twice per year, and Missouri is one of them.

There’s a bill with strong support moving through the state capitol.

“The group of States would all together be on Permanent Daylight savings time, which is the time we’re on right now” says State representative Chris Sander, “there’s 23 other states and territories that want to stop time change twice a year, so instead of every state doing their own thing…there would be a group of states saying they want to stop the time change.”

Sander tells KRMS News Missouri would become the 24th state in the Daylight Savings Time pact and that supporters point to a boost in the economy with people doing more during longer days and also a savings on utilities “with more daylight in the evening, it would help the economy with more people out and about to do shopping, eat at restaurants…maybe ride a motorcycle.”

But there are some who disagree with permanent Daylight Savings Time “some opponents say they would lose minutes of daylight. Others say what about children at bus stops, since it may be darker later in the morning.”

Sander says local school districts could make changes to their scheduled start times if they wanted to.

The bill now heads to the state senate for a vote.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, State News, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com