Missouri Man Accused of Transporting Tennessee Teen to State for Sex

A Missouri man is named in a federal indictment alleging that he transported a girl reported missing from Tennessee across state lines for sex. 34-year old Daniel Lee Kirby of Slater, Missouri was arrested June 25th after authorities received information that the girl was living with him in Slater. The 16 year old had been discovered missing from her bedroom in Tennessee around 1:20 in the morning on March 4th. According to GPS data, Kirby, who works as a truck driver, was in a parking lot near her home at that same time. When the girl was found in Kirby’s home last month, he was arrested and she was placed into emergency foster care.