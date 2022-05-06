Flash flooding across many parts of the state this week is being blamed for, at least, one death and serves as a reminder to “turn around, don’t drown.” That’s according to lake area officials and the highway patrol who say it only takes a small amount of moving water to wash a vehicle off the roadway. The one death repaired by the highway patrol took place on a county road in Dade County where a 65-year-old, from South Greenfield, drive into swift-moving water and was swept off the roadway into deeper water. The victim was able to escape the submerged vehicle but drowned while trying to swim to shore…his body was recovered a short time later when the water receded.

