Missouri Man Still Faces Charges Despite Evidence He May Be Innocent

An innocent man remains in a Missouri jail, where he’s been for more than 40 years, despite new testimony that appears to clear his name.

48 Hours Correspondent Erin Moriarty has been following the case of Kevin Strickland and reports on why he’s still locked up.

Although the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office and the sole witness to the crime Strickland was convicted of say he is innocent, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office continues to throw up roadblocks.

The AG’s office, which has declined to comment, wants more time to find evidence against Strickland.