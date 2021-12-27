News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri Nurses Exhausted By Ongoing Pandemic

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 27, 2021 , , , , ,
The omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading around the country and it’s quickly becoming the dominant strain in new cases.

Some hospitals are once again feeling the strain across the Show Me State.

“Our hospitals are hemorrhaging at the moment. There might be beds, there might be ventilators for those who need it, but…our nurses, they’re dropping like flies” says Heidi Lucas, State Director for the Missouri Nurses Association.

She tells CBS news that people are in for a “bumpy ride” in the next few months “In order to keep things from getting out of hand, we need folks to take COVID seriously.”

She says state health care workers are frustrated and angry, almost two years into the pandemic.

