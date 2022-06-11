Officials across Missouri are concerned over the launching of a new emergency number that’s designed to help communities with mental health issues.

The new 988 is similar to how 911 works, by calling the 3 numbers a person can reach a mental health coordinator for assistance if they’re having a mental breakdown or dealing with mental stress.

However, the biggest issue facing the new number the jurisdiction it falls in.

Bigger cities like St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield currently have programs in place for the number to reach, however more of the rural areas in the lake area don’t even have a crisis control center.

A survey of 180 health officials found only half of those in the state have the ability to handle short-term crisis situations and most local hotlines do not have the ability to respond via text or online chats, the current choice of teens and the youth in the community.