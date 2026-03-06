Missouri On Alert For Severe Weather Today And Tonight

Residents around the lake area and in the region are being put on notice to keep an eye out for some expected severe weather tonight night.

Weatherology’s Cara Foster says current indications show all modes of severe weather possible will be possible with the system.

“The very least we have some wind and hail. There also is a small tornado risk for our area too. So if you are going to be out and about, especially later on into the evening, it will be getting quite dicey so keep an eye on the weather.”

Storms on Thursday night caused widespread damage across Texas and Oklahoma, with at least one system spawning multiple Tornadoes.