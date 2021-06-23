Missouri Ranked 32nd Out Of 50 For Broadband Internet Access

A broadband internet map shows the state of Missouri is severely lacking in rural internet access.

The map from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration ranks the Show Me State at 32 out of 50 in access.

It shows that certain counties in Missouri have little or no access at all, mostly in the rural portions.

Currently, the state is working on assessing their ability to be a lead applicant for a special infrastructure grant program to get caught up.

Many counties like Camden County have already begun working on the issue themselves, with groups like Whisper as well as electric cooperatives like CO-MO who offer fiber powered internet.