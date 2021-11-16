Missouri Ranks # 14 On Most “Overweight And Obese” States In The Nation

With being overweight and obese becoming the new normal across the country, where does Missouri rank according to a WalletHub study…?…number-14.

The study took into account 31 metrics including obesity and overweight prevalence, health consequences and food and fitness.

Colorado, Utah and the District of Columbia were the least overweight and obese while West Virginia, Mississippi and Arkansas have the dubious distinctions of the being the most overweight and obese states.

With November being National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity costing the health care system $147 billion each year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2021’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To determine which states contribute the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

Obesity & Overweight Problem in Missouri (1=Fattest; 25=Avg.):

15 th – % of Overweight Adults

– % of Overweight Adults 18 th – % of Obese Adults

– % of Adults 12 th – % of Obese Children

– % of Children 13 th – % of Physically Inactive Adults

– % of Physically Inactive Adults 17 th – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

– % of Adults with High Cholesterol 25 th – % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day

– % of Adults Eating Less than 1 Serving of Fruits/Vegetables per Day 25th – % of Adults with Type 2 Diabetes

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/ fattest-states/16585

What are some tips for eating healthy without breaking the bank?

“It is a misperception that ‘eating healthy’ is very expensive (somewhat). If you follow the latest marketing jargon like ‘organic’ etc. or shop at the favorite overpriced healthy grocer it is but go to your regular grocery store, look for sales, buy frozen vegetables (cheaper and healthy), etc. Also, think of all the places you go to spend money on unhealthy items (high-end coffee shops, restaurants, delivery services … consider how much it would cost you to eat at home instead (and it is almost always healthier and easier to control). Finally, do not buy more than you need (spoilage), reduce portions (especially for weight management but health also (eating less of an unhealthy food item reduces all its unhealthy aspects).”

Martin Binks, Ph.D. – Director, Nutrition & Metabolic Health Initiative (NMHI); Professor, Texas Tech University

“Try to eat unprocessed whole foods as much as you can. Try to have several servings per day of milk, cheese, beans, fruits, and vegetables. Most of these items are not too expensive and they are packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber to keep you healthy.”

Krista Varady, Ph.D. – Professor, University of Illinois, Chicago

What is the impact of obesity on the economy and worker productivity?

“Obesity and its comorbid conditions (e.g., type-2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea) have a significant impact on the economy and worker productivity. Comorbid conditions are expensive to treat, so the number one economic issue is higher medical costs. Workers lose wages due to sick days, and productivity decreases when workers do not feel well.”

Marjorie Freedman, Ph.D. – Professor, San Jose State University

“According to the CDC, obesity and its associated health problems have a significant economic impact on the U.S. health care system. This includes direct medical costs such as preventive, diagnostic, and treatment services. Indirect costs are related to higher rates of sickness and death and also include lost productivity. This includes employees being absent from work for obesity-related health reasons, decreased productivity while at work, and premature death and disability. According to the National League of Cities, the annual costs of obesity are close to $190 Billion or 21% of all medical spending annually in the U.S.”

Alexandra (Alex) Adams, M.D., Ph.D. – Director and Principal Investigator, Center for American Indian and Rural Health Equity (CAIRHE), Montana State University

What are the biggest mistakes people make when trying to lose weight?

“The biggest mistake is starting and stopping different diets. When people stop a diet after a few months, they end up gaining all the weight back because they go back to their normal eating habits. Find a diet that is pretty close to the way you currently eat. Then try to stick to that regimen long-term. For example, if you do not really eat a lot of carbs, try the keto diet. Or if you can go for a while without snacking, try intermittent fasting. No matter what diet you try, the key is sticking to that new eating pattern long-term to ensure weight management success!”

Krista Varady, Ph.D. – Professor University of Illinois, Chicago