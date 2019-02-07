Missouri Ranks 34th in Protecting Animals

The State of Missouri did not score well in a recent ranking of animal protection laws. According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Missouri ranks 34th in terms of protecting animals. The annual list is put together based on set criteria that’s updated each year. This year, they utilized 19 categories, including some new additions such as how states define “animals.”

That’s Diane Balkin with the ALDF. She says another new criteria they look for to improve ratings is enactment of civil nuisance abatement laws.

So far only North Carolina and Oregon have adopted that law.