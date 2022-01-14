We’ve all heard about the health warnings associated with tobacco use and smoking.

But how does Missouri rank when it comes to the real cost of smoking…?

According to figures put together by wallethub.com, Missouri ranks third overall with an average total lifetime cost of over $1.7 million per smoker.

Breaking down the metrics used for the study, Missouri smokers were tops across the country for out-of-pocket and financial opportunity costs and 31st when it comes to health care costs per smoker.

Georgia took the dubious honor of being #1 overall in the study followed by Mississippi and Missouri.

Ranking at the bottom of the list, with the lowest real cost of smoking per smoker, are Massachusetts at #49, Connecticut at #50 and the District of Columbia at #51.

****More info:

With the economic and societal costs of smoking totaling more than $300 billion per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.

To encourage the estimated 34.2 million tobacco users in the U.S. to kick this dangerous habit, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

The Financial Cost of Smoking in Missouri (1=Lowest, 25=Avg.):

Out-of-Pocket Cost per Smoker – $96,535 (Rank: 1 st )

– $96,535 (Rank: 1 ) Financial-Opportunity Cost per Smoker – $1,009,914 (Rank: 1 st )

– $1,009,914 (Rank: 1 ) Health-Care Cost per Smoker – $169,299 (Rank: 31 st )

– $169,299 (Rank: 31 ) Income Loss per Smoker – $479,183 (Rank: 13 th )

– $479,183 (Rank: 13 ) Other Costs per Smoker – $12,406 (Rank: 28 th )

– $12,406 (Rank: 28 ) Total Cost Over Lifetime per Smoker: $$1,767,336

Total Cost per Year per Smoker: $36,820

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/the- financial-cost-of-smoking-by- state/9520