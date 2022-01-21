News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri Ranks Among Worst States in U.S. for Drivers

ByReporter Matt Markivee

cars on road

Everyone knows driving is worse when you leave your home state, but just where does Missouri rank for drivers compared to other states around the country? Spoiler alert, it’s not good.

According to a study by WalletHub.com which ranked the best and worst states for drivers, Missouri, despite being the 5th best state for gas prices, still came in 42nd, being better to own a car in than only eight other states.

The study calculated factors such as cost of vehicle ownership, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to maintenance. Hawaii came in dead last, and Iowa topped the chart.

