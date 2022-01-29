A fight is brewing in the Missouri Senate as the Chamber prepares to debate the Congressional Redistricting proposal.

As of now, the final approved plan is to move portions of Camden County further into District 3, occupied by Blaine Luetkemeyer, and move Pulaski and Laclede counties out of district 4 into district 8.

However, some conservative caucus members want a 7-1 split instead of a 6-2 breakdown and some democrats want a 5-3 breakdown.

The current proposal has received approval from the Senate Majority leader, Caleb Rowden of Columbia, so far.

Post navigation