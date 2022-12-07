News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Residents Have Until JAN 13th To File Challenges To Broadband Coverage Map

ByReporter Bill Robbins

Dec 7, 2022 ,
close up photography of mining rig

Missourians have until January 13th to file challenges to to a newly released map of broadband coverage…When determining Missouri’s share of federal broadband funding.

The office of broadband development is encouraging residents to ensure that homes and businesses and communities are correctly represented on the maps to make sure locations are eligible for funding.

And get their fair share.

The map will determine how much of the more that $42 billion dollars in funding will be coming to the state through the Broadband Equity Access And Deployment Program.

In 2023, Missouri will use the funding for its Connecting all Missourians initiative.

You can view the FCC national broadband map at broadbandmap.FCC.gov

By Reporter Bill Robbins

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Search Underway For Missing Dog Involved In Fatal Car Crash On Niangua Bridge

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Roy Blunt Delivers Farewell Speech

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics Top Stories

Candidate Filing Period Underway For 2023 Elections

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Missouri Residents Have Until JAN 13th To File Challenges To Broadband Coverage Map

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Bill Robbins
Local News Top Stories

Search Underway For Missing Dog Involved In Fatal Car Crash On Niangua Bridge

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Roy Blunt Delivers Farewell Speech

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Politics Top Stories

Candidate Filing Period Underway For 2023 Elections

Dec 7, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum