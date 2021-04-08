Missouri Senate Joins Governor Parson In Saying No To Vaccine Passports

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is on record saying he does not support vaccine passports, and now the state Senate sending a similar message.

On Wednesday, a bill was passed by a vote of 26-7 to ban the idea that you need a COVID-19 shot to take public transportation, shop, take a taxi or fly.

The bill now heads to the State House of Representatives for consideration.

According to the state health department, cases of COVID-19 are dropping in Missouri.

For the week of March 29th, 21-hundred cases of COVID were recorded, and that was down 3-percent from the week before.