The Missouri Senate is taking a look at a lot of items related to the budget this week, one of which would affect the lives of teachers across the Lake Area. We get more from Capitol Reporter Dean Morgan.

Among these is something some believe is not fully addressed in the Missouri House of Representatives’ version of the Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says lawmakers are looking at the possibility of raising teacher salaries…“The desire for folks to get into the teaching space…you really have to feel called to do it, because it’s tough and it’s getting tougher by the day.”

Teacher salaries are among those things the governor made a priority for this year.

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo of Kansas City says he believes teacher pay needs to be raised…“I would encourage them greatly to finds ways to increase it.”

The full Missouri Senate may discuss the Fiscal Year 2023 state operating budget next week.

The budget must be finished no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6.