Missouri Senators Prepare For Upcoming Session Following STOTS Address

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 22, 2022 , , , ,

Missouri senators now have a better idea of what this year’s legislative session holds for them, following Wednesday’s State of the State address given by Governor Mike Parson.

Senator Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg, who serves on the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee, says our state has a record amount of state and federal dollars right now…“Your taxpayer dollars are here, we also have a lot of FED dollars coming in. You know, what I’d like to make sure we’re using that money for is…#1 I always think a tax break is good for our constituents.”

The executive branch is proposing a $47 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023.

Senator Lauren Arthur of Kansas City adds she believes lawmakers can work together on a variety of issues…“Safer communities, stronger schools, affordable healthcare and an economy that benefits everyone.”

The Fiscal Year 2023 Missouri operating budget is due by May 6.

In the meantime, the supplemental budget for the current fiscal year is beginning to take shape.

