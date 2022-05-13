Missouri senators are working on a health care-related concept for residents of the show-me-state.

Senator Bill White of Joplin is the Missouri Senate handler. He tells his colleagues House Bill 2116 seeks to establish the “No Patient Left Alone Act”…“All of our facilities have really been under the gun for this. They were required by federal mandate to do things, that they really didn’t want to do. They were the ones who had to say “No you can’t come in.”

House Bill 2116 would create provisions relating to visitation rights of patients, with a number of both Missouri Senate and House amendments now added.

During discussion on this proposal, Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur says she agrees with the need for this legislation…“I think it’s important that we have the ability for people to be able to go, and visit them, and take care of them and watch out for them when they’re these situations.”

House Bill 2116 now returns to the Missouri House of Representatives for further consideration.

The Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly will end at 6 p.m. on Friday.