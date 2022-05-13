News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Health Local News Politics State News

Missouri Senators Working “No Patient Left Alone” Act

ByReporter John Rogger

May 12, 2022 , , ,

Missouri senators are working on a health care-related concept for residents of the show-me-state.

Senator Bill White of Joplin is the Missouri Senate handler. He tells his colleagues House Bill 2116 seeks to establish the “No Patient Left Alone Act”…“All of our facilities have really been under the gun for this. They were required by federal mandate to do things, that they really didn’t want to do. They were the ones who had to say “No you can’t come in.”

House Bill 2116 would create provisions relating to visitation rights of patients, with a number of both Missouri Senate and House amendments now added.

During discussion on this proposal, Sen. Jill Schupp of Creve Coeur says she agrees with the need for this legislation…“I think it’s important that we have the ability for people to be able to go, and visit them, and take care of them and watch out for them when they’re these situations.”

House Bill 2116 now returns to the Missouri House of Representatives for further consideration.

The Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly will end at 6 p.m. on Friday.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business COVID 19 Crime Health Local News Politics State News

Show Me State Ranks In The Middle For “Safest” State During COVID 19

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News

COMO Connect Hits 25,000 Subscribers – Offers Major Prize Package

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Morgan County Commission Makes Decisions On COD’s & Repairs

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News Politics State News

Missouri Senators Working “No Patient Left Alone” Act

May 12, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com