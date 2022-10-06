News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Missouri Special Session Comes To An End

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 5, 2022 , , , ,

Missouri’s Special Session is over.

And Governor Mike Parson is set to sign the two measures that he wanted acted on that have been approved and sent to his desk.

In a bill signing ceremony THIS morning, the governor will sign a bill that extends agriculture tax credits through 2028 to help ethanol producers, meat processors, and urban farms, among others.

The other he will sign is the income tax package, which will gradually lower the income tax rate from the current five-point-three percent to four-point-five percent over several years — if Missouri brings in enough revenue.

The legislation would also get rid of the lowest tax bracket for those who earn less than 14-thousand dollars annually.

